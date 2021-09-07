Wednesday, September 8, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    Buhari Not Welcomed In Imo’ – IPOB Orders Sit-At-Home Over President’s Visit

    By Naija247news
    0
    7

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari is not welcomed to the Southeast.

    IPOB Director of Socials, Chika Edoziem, made the remark while ordering a sit-at-home in protest of Buhari’s visit to Imo State on Thursday.

    Edoziem, who is one of IPOB executives, disclosed this during a broadcast on Monday evening. Church Prayers

    According to Edoziem: “Nigeria’s president is not welcome in Imo State, Biafra Land on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

    “All the traditional rulers, all ndi iche and every Biafran should stay away from any ceremony organised by Hope Uzodimma to welcome him.”

    Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State had disclosed Buhari’s plans to visit the state.

    Uzodinma had said Buhari would commission “significant projects” while in the state.

    Previous articlePresident Buhari Presides Over Security Meeting
    Next articleOlawepo Hashim Praises Military’s Offensive Against Bandits In Zamfara state
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com