    Covid-19: Rivers State Government may Reimpose Lockdown, Says Wike

    By Blessing Ibunge

    The Rivers State Government has warned that it may reimpose lockdown across the 23 local government areas of the state if residents of the state continue to neglect the Covid-19 protocols.

    Governor Nyesom Wike gave the warning in Port Harcourt on Monday while speaking on issues affecting the state.

    Governor Wike, who disclosed that the rate of Covid-19 cases is increasing rapidly in the state as reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease for Control (NCDC), urged Rivers residents to comply with protocols and go for the vaccines.

    He appealed to religious leaders and churches to convince and encourage their followers and members to go out and take the vaccines and comply with the Covid-19 protocols.

