Majority Of Bandits Are Fulani; though some Sneaked Into Nigeria From Other Countries – Katsina Governor, Masari

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has revealed that majority of bandits ravaging the state are Fulani herdsmen, with some of them infiltrating the country from neighbouring West African countries.

Governor Masari made the claim on Monday while featuring on a Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’.

He revealed that the elements had same religion, language like himself, stressing that they had been living “with us for hundreds of years”.

He said, “Bandits speak same language like me. They profess the same religious beliefs like me.

“These bandits are not aliens, they are people we know. They are people that have been living with us for hundreds of years. The infiltration we have from some African countries and non-African countries, are people of the Fulani extraction.

“Majority of those involved in this banditry are Fulanis. that is the truth. These are people who live in the forest and their major occupation is rearing of cattle.”