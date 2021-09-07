Morning After LG Congresses, APC Sinks Deeper in Crises

editorSeptember 7, 2021 1:01 Am

The leadership crisis besetting the All Progressives Congress, took a plunge for the worse, after last weekend’s local government congresses of the party, which were characterised by protests, boycotts, and the election of parallel executives by the different factions in many states, writes Adedayo Akinwale

In the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the peace hitherto enjoyed in the party has become a thing of the past ever since the pronouncement of the Supreme Court on the Ondo Governorship election which affirmed the victory of Rotimi Akeredolu but questioned the legality of the the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee of the party led by the Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni.

As the dust raised by the legal status of Buni as the interim Chairman of the party is yet to settle, coupled with the ward congresses of the party that ended in crisis in some states still generating controversy, the APC has now entered another phase of crisis with the local government congresses held last weekend.

Members of the party who were previously cowed, threatened with sanction and expulsion by the Caretaker Committee have now decided to take the party to court after they realised that their grievances were not addressed through the resolution mechanism in the party.

Prior to the local government congresses, a High Court sitting in Asaba had restrained Buni and other members from acting or parading themselves until the determination of a substantive suit before the court.

Nevertheless, Buni insisted that he was never restrained by the Delta Court Order, adding that the restriction of the congresses was limited to Delta state chairman of the party and does not affect other states.

Eventually, the crisis rocking the APC was deepened by the just concluded local government congresses which were characterised by protests, boycotts and the election of parallel executives by different factions of the ruling party in many states.

While the congresses were held in other states, it was not held in Zamfara and Anambra states due to the crisis in the state chapters of the party, while that of Kaduna State did not hold due to the LG elections that took place in the state.