Wednesday, September 8, 2021
    Niger Delta Youths Give FG Seven Day Ultimatum On Resource Contro

    Must read

    Niger Delta ex-militants under the
    Presidential Amnesty Programme,
    PAP, has issued a week
    ultimatum to the federal
    government and the Col. Dixion
    Dikio-led PAP to pay their August
    stipends allegedly withheld by
    Dikio.

    The unpaid beneficiaries, speaking
    through the leader of Niger Delta
    Defence Corps, NDDC, Self-styled
    General John Egbe, Tuesday, at
    Bomadi, Delta State, said Dikio
    had withheld the August stipends
    of over ten thousand beneficiaries
    without explanation.

    He said:
    Quote
    “the amnesty office has paid our stipends for August but over ten thousand beneficiaries have not been paid for a reason best known to Dikio.

    “We have experienced various unfair treatments under Dikio since his assumption of office, we will not take it easy this time around and we want our stipends paid within one week or else we will go out for a protest next week.

    “Niger Delta is now a peaceful place but Dikio and his Special Adviser, Mr Alfred Kemepade, want to disturb the peace because of their secret deals. Since
    2010, we’ve never experienced what we’re seeing under Dikio.

    “Last year, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno set up a committee that verified everything in the amnesty office, but today Dikio decided to stop the payment of stipends to some beneficiaries.

    “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the NSA to send Mr Kemepade out of that office before it’s too late because he wants to set Niger Delta ablaze with his evil advice to
    Dikio”.

