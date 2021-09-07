Tuesday, September 7, 2021
    Nigerian backed West Africa bloc to hold extraordinary summit on Guinea -staff memo

    ABUJA, Sept 6 (Reuters) – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary summit on Guinea on Thursday, according to a staff memo shared with Reuters.

    Special forces soldiers ousted long-serving President Alpha Conde and dissolved his cabinet on Sunday, prompting ECOWAS to demand a return to constitutional order and threaten to impose sanctions. read more

    An ECOWAS spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a request for comment late on Monday.

    Reporting By Camillus Eboh in Abuja, writing by Libby George; Editing by David Gregorio

