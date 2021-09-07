Wednesday, September 8, 2021
    President Buhari Presides Over Security Meeting

    By Naija247news
    As insecurity across the country continue to take the turn for the worse, president Muhammadu Buhari today, September 7, meet with the security chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

    The president presided over the meeting where he was given updates on recent security operations in different parts of the nation.

    Those present at the meeting include: Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi (Rtd); Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; and the service chiefs led by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor.

    The meeting was held in other to find lasting solution to spark in insecurity across the country.

