    World NewsAsia Pacific

    StanChart strikes deal to launch Singapore digital-only bank

    LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) – Standard Chartered (STAN.L) has agreed a joint venture deal to launch a digital-only bank in Singapore with the country’s National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

    A Standard Chartered vehicle will take a 60% stake in the venture, worth 144 million Singapore dollars ($107.28 million), with the NTUC’s enterprise arm taking the remaining 40% stake, worth S$96 million, the London-listed bank said on Monday.

    The planned venture comes after StanChart launched its digital-only Mox Bank brand in Hong Kong last year and amid a boom in fintech investments in Southeast Asia. read more

    A decision on the Singaporean venture’s branding has yet to be decided, a Standard Chartered spokesperson said.

    The Standard Chartered vehicle involved in the transaction obtained a full Singaporean banking licence in December last year, the company said.

    Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Simon Jessop and Louise Heavens

