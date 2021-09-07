~ Expresses Appreciation To The Anglican Bishop Of Nnewi Diocese , His Lordship Rr.Rev.Ndubuisi Obi For His Selfless Services In The Lord’s Vineyard

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District and the frontline gubernatorial candidate of the YPP in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah Yesterday attended the 2021 Nnewi Diocesan Synod which took place at St James Anglican church Ichi.

The Senator who thanked the Congregation for their prayers and support assured them that he will never relent in lending a helping hand whenever beckoned on and further expressed his heartfelt appreciation to them for their prayers and intercessions for peace and development in the country .

The elated Bishop in his response thanked the Senator for always being there for the church even as he recalled how he gave them free time on his Authority Radio Station to conduct church services on air during the lockdown occasioned by the Covid 19 pandemic then.

The Bishop while pointing out that the Senator has always been a pillar of support to the church urged him to keep up his human development activities and asked God to bless his vision .

Highlight of the occasion which was attended by several dignitaries was the formal handover of the brand new vehicle to the Bishop by Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah.