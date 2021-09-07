As the battle for the presidential election in 2023 takes on new dimensions, politicians in the country are already seeking for new ways to capture the public’s attention. President Muhammadu Buhari’s term will expire in 2023. So, there will be many new faces from various political parties competing against each other. In this post, let’s take a look at five prominent politicians who could be Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

1. Goodluck Jonathan

Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, may return to politics, with reports circulating that the ruling party, APC, plans to lure him into its fold and field him in the 2023 presidential election.

If the claims are true, Jonathan might lead Nigeria for the second time in a row after ruling the country for five consecutive years under the PDP.

2. Bukola Saraki

Saraki is likely to be named PDP’s presidential candidate for the upcoming election. This is due to the fact that he has the best chance of winning the party’s ticket. The former Senate president has been contesting to be the country’s president since he left office as Senate president.

3. Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Former Lagos state governor and APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is another prominent candidate to succeed Buhari in 2023. Due to his health, the JAGABAN of Lagos has recently been in another nation. Many APC members, including the president have paid him a visit in the United Kingdom when rumors spread that he had recently been operated.

Though, nobody knows the exact situation of Tinubu’s health. But the APC leader has been out of the country to treat an undisclosed ailment. However, if Tinubu eventually makes his intentions clear about his 2023 ambition, he may receive support from not only the president but other key leaders in the country.

4. Atiku Abubakar

Atiku is actively preparing for another presidential campaign. The former vice president and businessman is not ready to give up on his presidential dreams, and he is willing to go to any length to become Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

Unlike Buhari, who ran for president on several times before becoming president, this will be Atiku’s second run for the presidency. With his experience and statesmanship, Atiku will get the support of many Nigerians, particularly young people. If he decides to run, the race for the presidency will be more competitive compare to the previous one.

5. Rotimi Amaechi

With his level of experience, Amaechi is another fit for the presidency if the APC gives him the opportunity. Prior to his nomination as minister of transportation by President Muhammadu Buhari, he served as governor of Rivers state for eight years, and transformed the state into a tourist destination.

If he is elected president, the experience he has attained will be a major asset to the country. Amaechi has supporters from both the South and the North. As a result, he will pose a great threat to the other candidates.

These are some of the politicians who could become Nigeria’s next president in 2023. What are your thoughts on this?