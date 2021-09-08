821 Million People Suffer Malnutrition, Says NYC President

By Maryam Aminu, Abuja

The president Nigerian Youth Congress, Mr. Blessing Akinlosotu speaking on the 2021 International Youth Day calls the youth to transform the food system and sustain food.

He said hunger and malnutrition are on the rise. “Today, about 821 million-1 in 9 people are chronically undernourished, 1 in 3 people are malnourished and 1 in 8 adults suffer from obesity.

And to end this hunger, the youths must be ready to transform and boost agricultural produce.

The youthful age is our “strength/ energy age” so the youths are the only hope for massive agricultural produce that will not only solve our hunger today but it will give room for our future generation to meet food and healthy diet”.

Mr. Blessing added that transforming our food system: youth innovation for human and planetary health will help to achieve goals 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 13 of the Sustainable Development Goals.

While speaking, he advised the youth to be more creative and innovative as youth innovation will help to bring about agriculture in its modern way to bring massive production and food sustainability.

Speaking also, Nasir Adhama, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Youth and Student Affairs said “agriculture as a sector is so dear to President Muhammadu Buhari. Since he assumed office, he has been pushing hard for the agricultural sector and that’s why the President suggested that as Nigerians we should grow what we eat and eat what we grow. Buhari has embarked on agricultural interventions that have so far become very central to Nigeria’s economy as seen today.

“Adamawa has been on the forefront in developing various agricultural policies that have been implemented by the present administration. Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P. YES) was launched to support the youths for agricultural purpose”, he added.

Dr. Yakubu Shendam, the Chairman Governing Board, while speaking with our correspondent,

suggested that for a good security network to exist, crisis in our rural areas must be solved.

“It’s the rural areas that produce most of the food we eat yet they are faced with crisis. When they are in crisis, how can they produce and even think of ways to sustain such produce? So for food security and sustainability to exist, peace must be practiced”, he said.

Speaking also, Dr. Bobby Moreo the representative of the Ambassador of South Africa to Nigeria made it known that South Africa is seriously working with youth organizations in Nigeria purposely for youth dialogue.

“Through this engagement, Nigeria and South Africa Youths will be able to tolerate, respect and unite as one for peace building. South Africa freedom won’t be complete without the mention of Nigeria. South Africa is willing and ever ready to support Nigeria and her youths”, he added.