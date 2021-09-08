Wednesday, September 8, 2021
    Bbnaija’s Tega Breaks Down In Tears As She Tenders A Public Apology To Her Husband

    I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me despite everything that has happened. Words cannot express how grateful I am.

    I take full responsibility for my actions and I sincerely apologize to everyone that I disappointed and to those who could not stand my actions while on the show. I am truly sorry.

    To my husband; Babe, I know we have already talked about this but I won’t apologize again and also appreciate you for standing by me and giving me all the support I needed to pursue my career.

    To all the women out there who felt I let them down, I am sorry.

