Boya: A Youth Suitable For 2023 National Assignment For Adamawa Central

By Gambo Dan Mallam

The assertion that Adamawa state is a land of beauty, is a fact beyond a mere slogan. It’s land endowed with so many beautiful scenes that Nature brought to be in many parts of the state. It’s endowed with the beauty of humanity.

It’s a blessed land with many ethnic groups (Tribes). The people are uniquely different with enormous potentials of excellence in many areas of endeavors, leadership inclusive.

Suffice it to say that there is yet another man, one man who is exceptionally beautiful inside out, he is an embodiment of talent and a host unto good works. Great philanthropist, a leader of excellence, and an international business Mogul.

I’m glad to bring to your notice that Barr Aliyu Wakili Boya stands out, he is another Adamawa good man whose leadership potentials are yet to be harnessed in fullness. Little worry therefore when this man is allowed to move freely without placing on his shoulders leadership responsibility. Could it be that somebody is not seeing what I’m seeing? I’m seeing a blazing, brazing, and plausible rank of leadership on this man.

Adamawa central Senator got a talent, got an exceptional Man whose ingenuity is for selfless service, he is wired with perfect ability to serve the people of Adamawa, Nigerians by extension in unleashing his many vast of experience.

Boya an international business tycoon, a philanthropist is on constant touch with the constituents of the Adamawa central Senatorial District, his watersheds developmental projects, humanitarian services to the seven local government areas of Hong, Gombi, Song, Fofure, Yola North Yola South and Girei for many years have said it all he can be a good representative. Wakili was the local government Chairman of Fofure, to him being In Government is giving it all for humanity, as a major contractor and international business Man he has done what I can describe as many constituency projects. His performance are now a reference point for others to borrow a clue of good leadership in Adamawa state.

The water projects constructed free of charge in many Adamawa communities, Aliyu has left government few years ago but the job creation in his companies and secular jobs influences to many young people across the seven local government is worth commendable.

Alhaji Boya is a one Man politician that can never be into political Reckless gambling as far as Adamawa state is concerned, he is a core politician who knows the game in total, he believes in grassroots politics has made him a man with the people’s mandate. Wakili is a cooked, a thorough breed, and cum laude of leadership. Sending him to represent Adamawa central zone is the best of it all the decision the people of the State can ever take.

The ever-ready and preparedness to take Adamawa central zone from the woods, the brooks of stagnant waters of bad representation, he went to international school, he earned strategic training, courses in leadership and service to humanity. He traveled a lot for business and leadership purposes in making sure humanity enjoy the blessings of God over his life.

May I make an observable fact that Adamawa states are fortunate to have the likes of Aliyu who by nature is not a man that’s good in blowing out his trumpet. By working close to him I realized that he owned it all, regarding who will save the central Zone in 2023 of Adamawa State from years of leadership bastardization, another junky year of nepotism, enmeshing wealth for personal use, and aggrandizement glory over the electorates who entrusted people with the power to lead and to govern.

This is why is far away apart. Uniquely different from others who are grasping for power. The system is saturated with people who are majorly after their gains. The System is bad with leaders who do not know what is leadership and service to humanity. My desire for Boya is to be our next Senator from Adamawa central Senatorial Zone. It’s beautiful to say that the business great Man is far from whatever or any kind of primordial sentiments. My view is base on the objectivity of who he is, An International Business Man, a historic philanthropist, and a true Democrat whose value system is God and humanity, selfless service to all on fairness, Justice, and all-inclusive government.

My readers will agree with me that the state, especially Adamawa central zone is moving with a protracted nature of underdevelopment, a phenomenon I know Aliyu will address headlong into massive infrastructural development, massive employment, wooing investors into the state because of his international connection with many world leaders. He will revive the Agricultural sector, boom the educational system, introduce a world standard health care system for people in rural communities and urban settlements. And above all he will galvanized the country and the zone with perfect laws that will transform humanity.

Because of the glaring facts and political realities in Adamawa state, this is to gear up hope that the existing gaps of ineptitude will be better filled by Barr Aliyu Wakili Boya an erudite personality of our time. I’m on an appeal mission, Wakili is the man to beat, the real servant whose excellent potentials leadership abilities have never been properly tapped. Let my people from Adamawa central Zone give him a home push, my central and Northern zone electorates to canvass for him because he is a man that can pursuit a fulfill dream. My people from the South zone, I present to you hope for a better tomorrow, a gentleman of excellence, a down-to-earth personality who is a golden gift for our dear state.

My Adamawa people, I’m deeply convinced that BARR ALIYU WAKILI BOYA will be a pillar to straighten our Democratic norms in the state in this 21st century globalized democracy. He is always a man in action who you can buy his words at all times, “he doesn’t speak a CHANGE, But he makes a CHANGE by putting a plan in ACTION to assure People are all satisfied.

My concern and worry are about the state of affairs in our land of beauty, It is seen, it is known we are a state with a vicious cycle of serious underdevelopment because of bad leadership for so many years .” Oh! Adamawa people who have bewitched us?” The gap between development and underdevelopment is wide, is big, it takes only a man like Boya to fill in the gap.

Here comes the gap, the Adamawa political scene is still being nurtured and breeds by many who seem to never satisfy the yearning and the burning desire of the electorates. With the gap in good leadership, this is a man I see very much available for our dear state, nation to tap from his pool of wisdom, knowledge of administration, and his exceptional business and political career which he has inspired millions. Few leaders have indeed developed as many leaders from the ranks of their proteges as he has done. His incredibly large and generous heart, political astuteness, and uncommon intellect have become the stuff of legend.

It is now a passionate appeal to the people of Adamawa and well-meaning Nigerians to compel the man in the know of leadership, business and politics to fully participate in the coming 2023 general elections. It’s a clarion call to Aliyu, let him consider this Noble call to help in rebuilding our state that needs greater minds to contribute in making Adamawa state great and Nigeria an envious country in the world.

By Gambo Danmallam

Wrote this from Jimeta-Yola

Adamawa state