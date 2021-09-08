Wednesday, September 8, 2021
    TechnologyDigital Economy

    BREAKING: Buhari Government Approves 5G Deployment In Nigeria

    By Naija247news
    In a statement signed by the Technical Assistant on Information Technology to the Minister, Femi Adeluyi, the implementation of the National Policy is with immediate effect.

    According to reports, the National Policy was developed over a period of two years, due to the need for extensive stakeholders’ engagement and the need to ensure adequate public awareness and sensitization.

    The multi-sectoral stakeholder engagement took into account the report of a 3-month 5G trial that commenced on the 25th of November 2019.

