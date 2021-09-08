Come back because of Ojukwu, APGA begs Anambra lawmakers who joined APC

The All Progressives Grand Alliance has begged the six lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress to come back in the interest of the party.

The State Chairman of the party, Sir Norbert Obi, made the appeal at a press conference on Tuesday in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He enjoined the defectors not abandon the ideals of the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu toiled to keep APGA alive.

He said the state governor, Willie Obiano, had constituted a peace and reconciliation committee, headed by the party’s former National Chairman, Senator Victor Umeh to settle handle the conflicts.

He said, “Recall that on the 1st day of September, 2021, we woke up to the news that six members of the Anambra State House of Assembly who are members of APGA had decamped to APC

“We received it with mixed feelings and reactions and tongues have been wagging since then.

“The Party is at a loss as to why these honourable members who rode on the back of the Party to victory at the House of Assembly elections in 2019 should take such a drastic decision without any reference to the party both at the State and the National levels.

“There is no party in Nigeria today that does not have their own internal wrangling and differences especially in Anambra State where a Governorship election is scheduled for the 6th day of November, 2021.

“It is a known fact that some issues arose out of the party’s primaries but the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano did not waste time in constituting a peace/reconciliation and national outreach Committee headed by no less personality than distinguished Senator Victor Umeh, a former National Chairman of APGA.

“The committee without wasting time swung into action and has been able to sit with many aggrieved members of the Party including the Anambra State House of Assembly members of the Party.

He added,”It is therefore disheartening and embarrassing that the Honourable members threw caution to the winds and decided to hurt the party that brought them to limelight.

“We assure them that whatever is their grievances which the Peace/Reconciliation Committee did not address well or to their satisfaction should be revisited and addressed to their satisfaction.

“Every right thinking Igboman knows that APGA is not only a Party but a movement for the actualization of Igbo agenda in the Nigerian polity and it will amount to shooting oneself in the leg for any Igboman to pursue the destruction of the Party, APGA.

“Soludo is the proverbial bread fruit whose time has come and who must be. We cannot afford to betray the wishes of our founding father, Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, Ezeigbo Gburugburu who bequeathed this APGA Party to Ndigbo. We cannot afford to throw away the baby with the bath water.

“You must come back to the family so that together we can fight for our rights in the Nigerian nation as Igbos.” Obi be