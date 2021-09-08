Wednesday, September 8, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Markets & InvestingCapital Markets

    Daily Equity Market Pricelist 8th September 2021

    By Naija247news
    0
    6

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The pricelist of the stocks traded today 8th September 2021 on the Nigerian Exchange Group.

    Previous articleCommercial banks set to implement CBN directive on forex defaulters
    Next articleNGX-ASI Tanks 0.12% as Investors Sustain Bearish Sentiment
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com