The governor of Rivers State has threatened that the state government will shut down the premises of any bank or

business organisation in the state that continues to pay Value Added Tax (TAX) to the federal government through the Federal Inland Revenue Service. (FIRS).

The governor stated this in Port Harcourt on Wednesday during an interactive session with corporate organizations in the state.

He lamented that the federal government has purposely turned the states into beggars, by making them congregate regularly in Abuja to beg for funds, instead of utilizing their potentials to develop their respective states.