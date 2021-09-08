Wednesday, September 8, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    Gov Wike Threatens To Shut Down Banks, Other Businesses That Pay VAT To FIRS

    By Naija247news
    0
    5

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The governor of Rivers State has threatened that the state government will shut down the premises of any bank or
    business organisation in the state that continues to pay Value Added Tax (TAX) to the federal government through the Federal Inland Revenue Service. (FIRS).

    The governor stated this in Port Harcourt on Wednesday during an interactive session with corporate organizations in the state.

    He lamented that the federal government has purposely turned the states into beggars, by making them congregate regularly in Abuja to beg for funds, instead of utilizing their potentials to develop their respective states.

    Previous articleDoes Osinbajo Really Care About Nigerian Civil Servants? By Bright Okuta
    Next articlePeter Obi Donates N100 Million To Shanahan Specialist Hospital, Nduka
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com