RIVERS VAT JUDGEMENT

Governor Wike exposes letter written by FIRS to amend the constitution when they discovered they were about to lose in court.

Explains the case was instituted in 2020 but in July 2021 the Chairman of FIRS tried to ammend the Constitution through the back door to transfer VAT collection to the exclusive legislative.

“In June N15.1bn was collected as taxes in Rivers State but 4.7bn was given to Rivers State, 46.4bn was collected from Lagos State and but Lagos was given N9.3bn.

Kano generated 2.8bn and got 2.8bn.

Have you seen the injustice in this Country ? I would not be Governor forever, it’s not about me but about the system.

Let the right thing be done”.

~ Gov. Nyesom Wike.