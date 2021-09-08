Wednesday, September 8, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    Governor Wike Exposes Letter Written By FIRS To Amend The Constitution

    By Naija247news
    0
    14

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.
    RIVERS VAT JUDGEMENT

    Governor Wike exposes letter written by FIRS to amend the constitution when they discovered they were about to lose in court.

    Explains the case was instituted in 2020 but in July 2021 the Chairman of FIRS tried to ammend the Constitution through the back door to transfer VAT collection to the exclusive legislative.

    “In June N15.1bn was collected as taxes in Rivers State but 4.7bn was given to Rivers State, 46.4bn was collected from Lagos State and but Lagos was given N9.3bn.

    Kano generated 2.8bn and got 2.8bn.

    Have you seen the injustice in this Country ? I would not be Governor forever, it’s not about me but about the system.

    Let the right thing be done”.

    ~ Gov. Nyesom Wike.
    Previous articleKano State House of Assembly Joins Calls For Creation Of State Police
    Next articleAmnesty For Bandits: Shut Up, Buhari Media Organisation Tells Gumi
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com