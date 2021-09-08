Thursday, September 9, 2021
    I Am Not Scared Of Court Case – Secondus

    Embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said he is not afraid of the court injunction barring him from parading himself as chairman of the opposition party.

    He will defend himself in court, his Media Adviser Ike Abonyi, said in a WhatsApp message last night.

    The terse WhatsApp message reads: “The Media Office of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been inundated with calls from media houses on a press statement sent to newsrooms by one Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant, Media to the Rivers state Governor, Bar Nyesom Wike announcing that ‘Court Restrains Secondus from Parading himself as National Chairman, member of the PDP.

    “If Secondus and the party are taken to court, they will defend themselves. The PDP and Secondus are not afraid of court. This party is a child of history, owned by Nigerians, bigger than any individual or group, including desperadoes.”

