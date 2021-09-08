Wednesday, September 8, 2021
    Igboho Aides: Armed Robbers Hijack DSS Case File – Lawyer

    The Counsel for the Department of State Service, I. Awo, told the Federal High Court, on Wednesday, that the case file relating to the Fundamental Human Rights Enforcement application filed by the aides to Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, was stolen by armed robbers.

    He told Justice Obiora Egwuatu that his colleague who was to bring the case file to court had boarded a vehicle belonging to armed robbers commonly known as ‘one chance.’

    According to him, his belongings including the case file were hijacked by the armed robbers.

    Consequently, he applied for an adjournment.

