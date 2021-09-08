Wednesday, September 8, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    AfricaInvestment

    IMF says crucial Chad gets debt treatment deal with private creditors

    By Naija247news
    0
    2

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    DAKAR, Sept 7 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it was crucial for Chad to reach comparable terms on its debt restructuring with private creditors as it did with public creditors in June.

    “A credible debt restructuring process with private creditors is needed to unlock the official financing that Chad urgently needs,” the IMF African Department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie said in a statement.

    “The international community will be monitoring developments closely and looks forward to concrete progress in the engagement between Chad and its private creditors in the coming days.”

    The IMF said Chad’s economic and financing situation continues to worsen after the combined shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, oil price decline, climate change and militant attacks, adding that its debt is assessed as unsustainable.

    Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Joe Bavier and Bate Felix Editing by Gareth Jones and Mark Heinrich

    Previous articleBbnaija’s Tega Breaks Down In Tears As She Tenders A Public Apology To Her Husband
    Next articleSomalia on edge as president, PM clash over intelligence chief
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com