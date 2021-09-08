Isoko South By-Election: Okowa predicts massive victory for PDP

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, affirmed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win massively in the state’s House of Assembly by-election in Isoko South Constituency 1 on Saturday.

Okowa stated this while addressing the electorate at a PDP rally at Uro-Irri Ward 11, Irri Ward 10 and Emede Ward 5 ahead of the election.

He said that PDP was the only party prepared for the election and urged the people to come out enmasse and cast their votes for the party’s candidate, Mr Ovuakpoye Evivie.

The governor prayed for the soul of late Hon. Kenneth Ogba, whose death in June, 2021 made the constituency’s seat in the Assembly vacant, saying that God would not allow such calamity, second in the year, in Isokoland again.

“We have come here again to campaign for the candidate of our party in the by-election slated for Saturday, September 11.

“This by-election was necessitated by the death of our brother, Hon. Kenneth Ogba, who represented the Constituency until his demise.

“In January we also lost the then member representing Isoko North Constituency and Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tim Owhefere.

“We had a by-election on April 10 which our party won convincingly which saw to the emergence of Hon. Jude Ogbimi.

“It is my prayer that God will not allow any more deaths in Isoko land.

“May it never happen again, the Lord God will hear our prayers and may we never have another death of our leaders while in office in Isoko nation,” Okowa prayed.

He said that INEC was introducing the new Bimodal Voter Accreditation System ( BVAS ) which would ensure simultaneous accreditation of voters with both finger prints and photo to ensure authenticity of the votes.

He assured that his administration would complete the ongoing construction of the Isoko circular road and Oleh-Irri-Aviara road.

“We have already started the Isoko circular road and will finish it during the dry season,” the governor added.

Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Kingsley Esiso, thanked party leaders in Isoko South and Isoko South Constituency 1 in particular, for their organisation and preparation for the Saturday by-election.

He urged party members to shun supporters of banditry, terrorism, killer-herdsmen, kidnapping and rapists.

“The PDP will win and win very well and I urge party members to defend their votes.

“Come out and vote massively for the umbrella party and after voting, ensure that votes are counted and result announced in your polling units,” Esiso advised.

Leader of the PDP caucus in Isoko South, Chief Ross Uredi, urged the people to vote for the PDP candidate in appreciation of the signature projects like the Ellu-Ovrode-Ofagbe-Orie-Okpe-Isoko-Uro-Irri-Ada Road, Idheze bye-pass and Ikpide-Irri internal roads executed by Governor Okowa in the area.

Chairman of the party in Isoko South, Chief Godspower Obaro, commended Governor Okowa for the numerous projects and appointments given to the area.

He assured that youths, women and elders of the area were for the party and would support the party’s candidate on Saturday.

Welcoming guests earlier, Director General of the Campaign Council, Chief Itiako Ikpokpo, had said that leaders of the party were united for the candidature of Hon. Ovuakpo Evivie, adding that the party was ready for the election.

He urged the people to vote and protect their votes on Saturday.

Hundreds of opposition party members led by Emakpor Odogu defected to the PDP at the rally.