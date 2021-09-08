Thursday, September 9, 2021
    Isoko Tribe Of Bayelsa State And Igbo Misconception

    Isoko Communities in Bayelsa state, they formed ward 14, constituency 3 of sagbama local government area, most of them are Osekwenike , Abuetor , Ogbokiri-ama , Osifo , Ikpide, Kanan, Anibeze, these communities are called okugbe isoko Kingdom which is being ruled by His Royal Majesty Dr. Frank okorakpo,

    We believe we conclusively proved to the general public that it was completely mistaken in the allegations, we are therefore disappointed to read from this forum the submissions by the Ndigbo claim over Osekwenike and Abuetor.

    No individual or group can coerced the Isoko land into igbo self claim territory or any other territories,

    The isoko nation will resist any attempted to annex any isoko community, the attempt to steal the Isoko ancestral land by any ethnic group.

    Must stop immediately or such action will be considered as act of war.

