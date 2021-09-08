Wednesday, September 8, 2021
    Kwara State Civil Service Commission Commences Release Of Promotion Letters

    By Naija247news
    The Kwara State Civil Service Commission has commenced the release of promotion letters to successful Civil Servants who sat for the 2020 promotion examination and oral interview.

    The Chairman of the Commission, Hajia Habeebat Anike Yusuf, stated this during an interview with journalists at the Commission’s Conference Room today.

    According to the Chairman, the 2020 promotion exercise was conducted for eligible officers who had completed their stipulated mandatory years on their present level to move to another grade level.

    She stated that, 2,209 officers were due for examination and were interviewed out of which 98.87% passed from different ministries, department and agencies from Grade Level 07 to Grade 17 in the State Civil Service.

    The Chairman expressed the Commission’s appreciation to the State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, for his gracious approval and implementation of 2020 promotion to eligible Civil Servants in the State.

    She urged the Civil Servants to be dedicated, faithful and proactive in the discharge of their duties.

    Also, she assured the Civil Servants of immediate commencement of 2021 promotion exercise as soon as 2020 promotion letters are completely released.

