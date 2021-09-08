Hon. Michael Nwoke, the Executive Chairman of Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State has alleged threat to his life and office over his questioning why local government administration in Abia state should be interfered by the state democratic government.

Hon Micheal who is also the Executive Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), alleged that some persons have continued to threaten his life, put his residence under watch because he “queried why the purchase of vehicles for Local Government Chairmen and Deputies should come from them in a democratic setting…”

Candidreporters.com gathered that Hon. Nwoke has obviously gone underground for safety reasons.

According to his narrative, he was initially invited by the Department of State Services, DSS over a fund earmarked for an event which he said has nothing to do with him or his office.

In a press release titled “Threat to Life and Office” signed and made available by the ALGON Chairman has it that on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, some persons are out to ensure that ‘Local Government Chairmen who are not loyal to their cabal will not succeed including the state ALGON Chairman’.

THREAT TO LIFE AND OFFICE

“It has come to my knowledge that some unscrupulous persons have decided to continue to tow the illegitimate path despite calls to quit. It remains unfortunate that some persons have decided not to rest until Local Governments in Abia become a laughing stock.”

“Recall that I was invited to the Department of State Service, DSS, a week ago for questioning on a security fund earmarked for an event that I wasn’t privy to. On return from the invite, I issued a statement informing the general public the reason for the invite and warned those behind it to leave my name or office out of unscrupulous activities. These same elements have continued undeterred and have now considered threat as a new way of silencing me.

“As I write, my houses both in Aba and the village are under close monitoring while I issue this statement from an undisclosed location. This however, poses a serious threat to my entire family.

“The same people have focused on ensuring that Local Government Chairmen not loyal to their cabal will not succeed including the state ALGON Chairman and they go about bragging and issuing unnecessary threats.

“These same persons ensured I was illegally removed as Abia State ALGON Chairman sometime ago without recourse to the constitution. Their plot didn’t see the light of day and they have continued in their plans. Now, they are threatening fire and brimstone because I queried why the purchase of vehicles for Local Government Chairmen and Deputies should come from them in a democratic setting like ours.

” Will they also defend these actions when the chips are down?

” These reasons stated above which I have over times queried have led to threats on my life and office and I wish to let the general public, security agencies and Abians know.

May I also remind them that as constitutionally elected Chairmen, the Local Government as an independent arm of government is expected to manage its resources without undue interference.