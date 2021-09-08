Wednesday, September 8, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Political partiesNews Feature

    Maduka’s Guber Bid Gets Massive Boast, As Ex Anambra PDP Chair Collapses All Political Structures ( Photos/Video)*

    By Naija247news
    0
    2

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    …. _Donates 21 New branded Sienna Buses For LGA Executives_

    …. _Maduka/Emeakayi Alliance Described As Major Leap For the Accord Governorship Candidate_


    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qR81EgwojJw

    The governorship bid of Dr.Godwin Maduka, has received a major boost, with the declaration by former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Prince Ken Emeakayi, to support the guber bid of the pain doctor cum politician.

    Emeakayi, a top notch of the PDP, has been described as the pillar and backbone of the party in Anambra State, having played influential roles to secure the Anambra South Senatorial seat for the party.

    At a well attended ceremony which took place at Okija,on Tuesday, Emeakayi collapsed all PDP structures in Anambra South Senatorial zone for Dr.Maduka and his Deputy, Dr.Ifeatu Obi, as fit and proper persons to lead the good people of Anambra State.

    And to kick start or cement the alliance, Dr. Maduka donated 21 Sienna buses to the LGA executives in Anambra South Senatorial zone.

    The Maduka/Emeakayi alliance, has been described as a major leap for the Accord party governorship candidate, as the November 6, Anambra guber election draws close.

    https://leadership.ng/madukas-guber-bid-gets-massive-boast-as-ex-anambra-pdp-chair-collapses-all-political-structures-photos/

    Previous articleSomalia on edge as president, PM clash over intelligence chief
    Next articleIgboho Aides: Armed Robbers Hijack DSS Case File – Lawyer
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com