NGX-ASI Tanks 0.12% as Investors Sustain Bearish Sentiment

Today, the Nigeria equity market sustained the bearish sentiment to three consecutive trading sessions with a decline of 0.12 percent.

The bearish sentiment was driven by sell-off in all the five major market sectors, save for the Oil & Gas sector with a gain of 0.55 percent.

Resultantly, the All-Share Index shed 46.77bps, representing a 0.12 percent decrease to close at 39,2204.52.

While the Market Capitalization lost ₦24.37 bn, representing a decline of 0.12 percent to close at ₦20.43 trillion.

→ Meanwhile, the market activities were mixed, as the total volume traded dissed by 0.53 percent, while the total value traded appreciated by 11.52 percent.

A total of 354.06 million units of shares valued at ₦3.20 billion were traded in 4,095 deals.

FBNH remained the top traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 24.29 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by ACCESS (20.07%), UNIVINSURE (6.30%), GTCO (5.49%), and TRANSCORP (4.55%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

While, ACCESS also maintained its spot as the most traded stock in value terms, with 20.96 percent of the total value of trade on the exchange.

→ REGALINS topped the gainers’ table with price appreciation of 8.51 percent, followed closely by UNIVINSURE (5.00%), FCMB (3.45%), OANDO (3.18%), VITAFOAM (2.13%), DANGSUGAR (1.16%), ACCESS (0.53%)and eight others.

Conversely, SCOA topped the losers’ table as its share price declined by 9.72 percent to close at ₦1.30, as GTCO (-1.99%), JAPAULGOLD (-1.92%), FIDELITYBK (-0.85%), ZENITHBANK (-0.83%), STERLNBANK (-0.64%), STANBIC (-0.51%) and UACN (-0.47%) amongst others also decline in price. The market breadth closed at par, recording 15 gainers and 15 losers.