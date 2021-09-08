Following a protest by some aggrieved residents of Ogun state over bad roads in Sango axis, the New Nigeria People’s Party has asked the residents of the state to use their votes power to abort the second term ambition of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Ogun State NNPP Chairman, Olaposi Oginni said this on Wednesday

He stressed that the people should express their displeasure against the government through ballot.

Oginni said there is need to vote out Abiodun-led government in 2023 so that the people can enjoy dividends of democracy.

The NNPP boss who described the Abiodun-led government as ‘clueless administration’ mocked that the governor cannot allegedly take decision without getting approval from ‘Abuja people’.

He maintained that the government does not need the approval of the federal government before doing some palliative works on the bad roads in the state.

He stressed that it is only a government that does not have interest of the people that will be waiting for FG before taking decisions that will impact on the people of its state.

He said, “it is a shame that the state government cannot take any measure to make roads in the state motorable.

“Why will a responsible government be waiting for the approval of the FG before doing palliative on a road members of the State ply everyday.

“This is an indication that the Dapo Abiodun-led APC government is clueless and has really failed in bringing the dividends of democracy to the people.

“The people don’t need to engage in any protest, the only protest they should engage in is to ensure the second term ambition of Dapo Abiodun is aborted.

“Dapo Abiodun has nothing to offer the state looking at what past administrations did in their first two years in office, he fell short of any of those people’s achievements, hence, he need to be kicked out of government in 2023.

“The Ogun people should not allowed Dapo Abiodun return in 2023, we need a more competent and visionary governor.”

Oginni however said NNPP should be an alternative for the people in 2023.

The NNPP chair said the elected Governor under the party will not wait for federal government before taking decision that will have positive impact on the people of the state.

He further disclosed that the party will engaged on ‘operation no port hole’ when its candidate take over in 2023.

He added that the elected governor under the party will also embarked on palliative measures so as to make all roads across the state accessible and motorable to the residents.

He added, “NNPP is changing the face of government, we will bring a new Ogun state when we kicked the present administration out in 2023.

“Our party will make sure the people enjoy the dividends of democracy. Things that will benefit the people of the state will be prioritized.