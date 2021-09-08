Obiora Okonkwo: An Economic Philanthropist With Uncommon Skills

In the world of politics Men of Obiora Okonkwo’s status are in short supply these days. He stands out tall to be counted as one in a million because of his uncommon characteristics and skills.

Dr. Obiora Okonkwo (Dikeora) of zenith Labour Party (the last party on the ballot paper) is a man of integrity, a visionary, an entrepreneur, a philanthropist, a philosopher and an economist.

I would say literally that he is a premium bouquet (all in one package). His entrepreneurial vision and dexterity in business has created wealth and jobs for thousands and will continue to do so for Ndị Anambra.

Also his sound educational background, interest in human development and philanthropic nature coupled with his work ethics which is guided by his personal philosophy of ‘don’t tell me about the storm, deliver the cargo’ will be the catalysts that will drive the overall development of the state in all sectors.

Hear this and know peace, DR. OBIORA OKONKWO of ZENITH LABOUR Party (The last party on the ballot paper) is the only choice for ndị Anambra on Nov. 6 election. The masses have spoken and so shall it be.

VOTE ZENITH LABOUR PARTY (The last party on the ballot paper)

VOTE FOR DR OBIORA OKONKWO