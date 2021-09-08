Osinbajo Felicitates With Bishop Wale Oke At 65

I thank God for your profoundly remarkable life, says VP

*Describes Bishop Oke as bridge builder, exemplary leader, man of refreshing honesty & genuine spirituality

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has described President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke as “a bridge builder, an exemplary leader, a man of refreshing honesty, openness and genuine spirituality”.

In a letter to the Bishop who turns 65 today, Prof. Osinbajo and his wife, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo joined in celebrating the revered man of God.

According to the Vice President: “Dolapo and I rejoice with you, your dear wife, Rev. (Mrs.) Tokunbo Wale Oke, the family, the entire membership of Sword of the Spirit Ministries worldwide and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria on your 65th birthday anniversary. We thank God for the profoundly remarkable life that yours has been.”

Continuing VP added, “your exceptional life of service is a divine script that has continued to inspire both those of us who are close to you and millions globally. Through the years we have been especially blessed by your godly counsel, love and constant encouragement.”

Making reference to his ministry, including the Sword of the Spirit Ministries where Bishop Oke is President, Prof. Osinbajo said “your profound love for and devotion to God and the gospel of Jesus Christ are evidenced by the exceptional grace you have been given to intercede and evangelize. These explain the great impact your calling continues to make in the Kingdom while pursuing your set goal of bringing 100 million souls to Christ.”

“Your dependability, trustworthiness, and integrity as a leader in the faith, is clearly responsible for the unanimous decision of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria to elect you as its President.”

Commending Bishop Oke for his commitment to the cause of humanity, Prof. Osinbajo stated that “the establishment of the Precious Cornerstone University at great personal financial cost demonstrates your selfless and sacrificial commitment to Nigeria’s development and the belief that the next generation should be built on solid spiritual and educational foundations.”

While praying for God’s grace on Bishop Oke, Prof. Osinbajo said “Almighty God will answer all your prayers for yourself, your family, ministry and our Nation. As your days, so shall your strength, wisdom and favour with God, in Jesus’ name.”

Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity

Office of the Vice President

8th September 2021