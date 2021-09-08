Wednesday, September 8, 2021
    PDP State Governors To Meet On Wednesday Ahead Of Thursday’s NEC

    The Chairman of the PDP GOVERNORS FORUM , Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, in consultation with his colleagues have summoned an extraordinary meeting of the Forum to hold on Wednesday September 8, 2021 at 3pm.

    The meeting will discuss party matters and strategies to reposition the PDP ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party taking place tomorrow, 9th September, 2021.

    The PDP Governors further re-assures all PDP members, stakeholders and the nation of their commitment, determination and loyalty in the patriotic task of dislodging the failed APC government that has brought nothing but misery and pain to all Nigerians.

    Hon. C.I.D Maduabum, LL.M
    Director- General,
    PDP Governors’ Forum

