Peter Obi Donates N100 Million To Shanahan Specialist Hospital, Nduka

Peter Obi: “It was an honour and privilege to have made an investment of N100 million to Shanahan Specialist Hospital, Nsukka, to upgrade its School of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Technology over the next three years.”

Mr. Obi who gave N100,000000 to support the hospital for its planned upgrade to College of Nursing and Midwifery in 2023, said he was in Nsukka to invest in health sector to improve the life expectancy of Nigerians.

In his appreciation message, the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, described Mr. Obi as the only Nigerian politician that still has his integrity intact.

He enjoined him to keep his rare impeccable quality intact no matter the distraction that may come his way.