Wednesday, September 8, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    Peter Obi Donates N100 Million To Shanahan Specialist Hospital, Nduka

    By Naija247news
    0
    9

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Peter Obi: “It was an honour and privilege to have made an investment of N100 million to Shanahan Specialist Hospital, Nsukka, to upgrade its School of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Technology over the next three years.”

    Mr. Obi who gave N100,000000 to support the hospital for its planned upgrade to College of Nursing and Midwifery in 2023, said he was in Nsukka to invest in health sector to improve the life expectancy of Nigerians.

    In his appreciation message, the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, described Mr. Obi as the only Nigerian politician that still has his integrity intact.

    He enjoined him to keep his rare impeccable quality intact no matter the distraction that may come his way.

    Previous articleGov Wike Threatens To Shut Down Banks, Other Businesses That Pay VAT To FIRS
    Next articleKano State House of Assembly Joins Calls For Creation Of State Police
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com