REVEALED: Why Northern cabals woo Goodluck Jonathan on APC 2023 presidency

An aggrieved northern chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Kaduna State has revealed why the northern region wants former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the party and contest the 2023 presidency on its platform.

Rumours have been making round that former President Jonathan was anointed by northern politicians for the top seat as he can only serve for four years.

According to multiple sources, the idea will ensure that power returns to the northern region after just four years instead of eight years if another southerner from any of the three geo-political zones will assume the seat.

Speaking to ElombahNews in a recorded conversation, the northern APC chieftain, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that that is a far cry cry from the reality.

For a start, he revealed that the former President will most likely join APC before the end of this week, aligning with the rumour making rounds since early 2021.

He recalled that Jonathan has been galivanting with APC poachers for a long time now, noting that he was seen visibly during the Bayelsa State governorship election.

Reports said that he endorsed the Bayelsa APC candidate for the governorship election, David Lyon, who who was initially declared winner but was later sacked by the court.

As soon as the result was announced and Lyon declared winner, Jonathan was seen jubilating with APC stalwarts who thronged the state on the eve of the election before the election result was later cancelled.

Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, the APC Chairman Campaign Council for the Bayelsa governorship election, alongside the Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu visited the former President Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience at their Bayelsa residence.

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar said they were at Jonathan’s home to pay homage to them and also to thank them for their support in the Bayelsa election which APC initially won.

Jonathan and Wife, according to reports, delivered APC in their ward following disagreement with the governor who, they alleged, imposed an unpopular candidate on the Jonathans and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

That incident was later followed by rumours that APC will will pair Jonathans with Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, for 2023.

That, some claim, will strategically place Mallam El-Rufai for 2027 presidency.

The source, however, denounced all the speculations as mere farce.

He said that instead of propping up Jonathan for success, APC is actually looking for a way to finish up what is remaining of the last chapter of his political career.

“Who will vote for him?” he asked. “Is it the South east, or South west, or even the South South who are still angry with him for not standing up to be counted when it mattered?

“The plot is the easiest way to ruin any good name Goodluck Jonathan has made for himself.

“This is the picture: the northerners still want to hold on power thereby giving Nigerians a choice they won’t like, forcing the gullible to forgo their own schemed choice.

“They present you a bad choice in APC from South then you vote massively against APC for PDP from North, most likely Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“Another big failure and defeat is waiting for Goodluck if he falls for the bait,” he added.

He noted how Atiku Abubakar made a triumphal entry into the country after practically fleeing the country to evade a rumoured arrest following the 2019 presidential election.

“Atiku came back to a hero’s welcome. After spending almost a year in Dubai, he returned suddenly to the waiting arms of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Next thing we saw was that he presided over the wedding ceremony of Yusuf Buhari as the “Father of the Groom”.

“Atiku presiding over as father of the groom while Mr. President is present? There is more than meets the eyes for this and its only the gullible that will fall for that.

“What about the corruption and money laundering charges against Atiku and his son in-law? What are the updates?

“The South would be the biggest fool if they fail to see the handwriting on the wall and fall for this ruse,” he stressed.

“What then would be Reno Omokri’s fate? No one would be more disappointed. Imagine Reno becoming SSA in an APC government if Jonathan wins. (Laughter.)

“APC only thinks that they could use Jonathan to fool Nigerians for 2023.

“I have not concerned myself with Nigeria online politics for a while but asking Jonathan

to be their flag bearer for the 2023 presidential elections…

“Someone should wake Jonathan up and remind him how sabotaged and messed up he was by this same group and knock some sense into him.

“He is being propped up for failure to enable Atiku gain the presidency, after all to the average northerner APC and PDP are one and the same as long as a “northern brother” is at the helm of affairs,” he concluded.