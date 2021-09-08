Dancing Senator Ademola Adeleke has declared interest in the Osun governorship race in 2022 and the incumbent – Oyetols is unsettled.

The homecoming of Peoples Democratic Party candidate Ademola Adeleke from the United States on Tuesday evening has left incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s camp restless, according to ENigeria Newspaper findings.

The home coming of Senator Ademola Adeleke was observed by a large crowd of fans who assembled at the Ibadan airport to welcome him.

Following his triumphant return, the ‘Dancing Senator’ expressed interest in running for Governor of Osun in 2022, where he is anticipated to face APC’s Gboyega Oyetola.

Senator Ademola Adeleke ran as a candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 Osun gubernatorial election, which he barely lost following a repeat vote with the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola.

In his speech, the dancing Senator advised Governor Oyetola to begin drafting his handover notes, claiming that his days as Governor were numbered.

While in America, Adeleke was visited by Dele Momodu, former Senator Dino Melaye, and PDP chieftains who established his campaign think tank, according to ENigeria Newspaper sources.

“I’ve returned and am ready to launch my campaign. PDP belongs to everyone; I can’t prohibit anyone who wants to run for the party’s ticket from doing so, but I do ask for decency among all members of the party and in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sunday Bisi, the state PDP chairman, lauded the senator’s tenacity in pursuing additional knowledge after being robbed of victory as heroic and deserving of emulation.

He also stated that no party has a monopoly on violence, and that the party would not be intimidated by it.

“By adding to your prior achievements in the social, economic, and political realms, you have guaranteed us that you are better positioned to drive the growth process in our dear State and Nigeria as a whole.”

“Let me utilize this means to urge those who believe they can subdue our party via violence to cease and desist immediately. Such a futile endeavor will not be able to affect us since our courage is too strong to be discouraged.

“Testing our people’s will through any form of violence is futile, but straining it any further would backfire. He stated, “We will not issue another warning to you.”