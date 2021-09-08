The new Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, has declared that Nigerians should not expect magic from him as regards a stable power supply.

He made this remark during his official assumption of duties on Monday in Abuja.

He stated: No, I am not a magician, but I am here to add value to what is being done.”

He urged heads of parastatals and agencies under him to translate their titles into providing a constant electricity supply for the citizens.

He charged the ministry staff to be dedicated to the task ahead, pointing out that he was in the saddle to assist them to deliver their job.

He called for synergy to make him and other members of the team succeed in the mission of ensuring a stable power supply in Nigeria.

He stated: “ I like good character and honesty, as I have never lied and will not want anyone to do that to me.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Otun Emmanuel, daily that the staff and relevant agencies have been working as a team to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate by ensuring availability and affordability of electricity across the federation.