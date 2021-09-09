Thursday, September 9, 2021
    Bello Matawalle Explains Why They Had To Shut Down Telecoms Services In Zamfara State

    Governor Matawalle Bello has explained why the government decided to shut down all telecommunications networks in the state to check banditry.

    Speaking to DW Hausa Service on Monday September 6, Matawalle said the security forces in collaboration with local vigilantes were taking the fight into the bandits’ enclaves as directed by army chief, Yahaya Farouk.

    He also revealed that shutting down of telcoms networks and closing of local markets have started making impact.

    He said;

    “The bandits are releasing their captives, they are abandoning their motorcycles after running out of fuel. Many of the bandits have been killed by the security forces and the security personnel will sustain the offensive against them until we wipe them out from Zamfara.”

