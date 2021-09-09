Thursday, September 9, 2021
    Don’t Welcome President Buhari On Thursday – Reno Omokri Tells Imo State Resident

    Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has urged Imo indigenes not to welcome President Buhari to the state on Thursday, September 9, Naija247news reports.

    President Buhari is expected to visit the SouthEastern state on Thursday September 9, to commission some projects.

    In a tweet shared on his handle, Reno said any Igbo who turns up to welcome Buhari to Imo State should be marked and made a ”political pariah forever in the state.”

    The tweet reads:

    ”Any Igbo that turns up to welcome Buhari to Imo on Thursday should be marked. Buhari wont be in power forever. Don’t hurt or use violence on such a person. But make him a political pariah forever. Never forget what Buhari said about 5 percenters and circle in a dot!”

