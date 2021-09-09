El-Zakzaky, wife’s passports missing, IMN seeks new travel documents

FOLLOWING claims by the National Intelligence Agency that it was not in possession of the passports of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria had concluded plans to apply for fresh documents, The PUNCH was told on Monday.

Already, plans by the organisation to approach the Nigeria Immigration Service for new international passports have reached advanced stage.

Lawyer to El-Zakzaky, Marshal Abubakar, who is also a senior lawyer in the chambers of Femi Falana (SAN), in an interview, expressed optimism that the new passport would be given because “it is his right to have a passport.”

He said, “We have written the Controller-General of Immigration; we will go to the passport office to collect a new one. The NIA said the passport was not with them. We’ve got affidavit and police extract; we will just go and get a new one from the immigration. We will do that tomorrow or a day after tomorrow.”

Asked if he was confident that they would give them another, Marsha said, “They will; it is his right to have a passport. They (NIA) said it’s missing; they had it but said it’s not with them again. That means, it’s missing; so, we will apply and get a new one again.”

The PUNCH reported that amidst protests by the Academic Forum of IMN and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), over the refusal of the government to release their travel documents, the NIA said the documents were not in its possession.

The couple could not travel abroad for medical treatment after being discharged and acquitted by a Kaduna State High Court.

The terse reply of the NIA with Ref. No. N/OPS/14’4A/VOL.2, dated August 12 and signed by one I. Giwa for its Director-General, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, was sent to a senior lawyer in Falana’s chambers, Marshal Abubakar.