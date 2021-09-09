FG Spends N140.6bn On Fish, Salt Importation In H1 2021 – NBS

Data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics have indicated that Nigeria spent the sum of N123.8 billion and N16.8 billion fish and salt importation.

The NBS in its foreign trade report released on Sunday stated that fishes worth N48.28 billion was imported in the first quarter and another N75.44 billion imported in the second quarter.

The types of Fishes imported include Blue whitings, mackerel, Jack mackerels, Herrings.

The fishes were brought into the country from Russia, Netherlands, Irelan, Poland, Faroe Islands, Chile, Ireland, Lithuania, Mauritania and Japan.

Blue whiting worth N62.4 billion was imported, Herrings imports amount to N35.53 billion, and Mackerel fishes were imported for N25.75 billion in the first half of the year.

The biggest import was recorded in Q1 when blue whiting fishes worth N27.23 billion was imported from Russia.