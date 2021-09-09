Investors Sustain sentiment as NGX-ASI Nosedive by 0.01%

Sentiment on the Nigeria equity market continued to remain bearish to four consecutive trading sessions as the investors’ wealth nosedived by 0.01% on Thursday.

These resulted from the decline in the Insurance and Consumer Goods sectors of the market.

Consequently, the All-Share Index shed 3.19bps, representing a 0.01 percent decrease to close at 39,201.33. While the Market Capitalization lost ₦1.66 bn, representing a decline of 0.01 percent to close at ₦20.42 trillion.

→ In the meantime, the market activities remain mixed, as the total volume traded depreciated by 1.00 percent, while the total value traded rose by 4.52 percent.

A total of 350.53 million units of shares valued at ₦3.35 billion were traded in 3523 deals.

FBNH remained the top traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 27.88 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by WEMABANK (21.36%), ACCESS (13.62%), LIVESTOCK (3.67%), and NB (2.85%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

Similarly, FBNH emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, with 21.80 percent of the total value of trade on the exchange.

→ CHAMS topped the gainers’ table with price appreciation of 4.76 percent, trailed by UBA (4.67%), OANDO (3.08%), NB (1.25%), AFRIPRUD (0.78%), FBNH (0.67%), and three others.

Conversely, CORNERST topped the losers’ table as its share price declined by 7.69 percent to close at ₦0.48, as LIVESTOCK (-5.45%), HONYFLOUR (-5.13%), WEMABANK (-3.61%), FCMB(-1.67%), UCAP (-1.23%), ZENITHBANK (-0.83%), ACCESS (-0.53%) and WAPCO (-0.44%) amongst others also decline in price. The market breadth closed largely negative, recording 9 gainers and 21 losers.