JUST IN: IPOB Members Blast Igbo Icon, Maazi Ogbonnaya For Exposing ESN

IPOB members are currently roasting a renowned Igbo Icon, Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro, for “exposing” their group’s evil atrocities. In his tweet, which was reported by Genesis News, Maazi Okoro revealed how some ESN hoodlums murdered Mr Timothy and destroyed his truck loaded with goods worth several millions. Everything, including the truck and the goods, was burnt to ashes!

However, IPOB members have taken to social media platforms to lambast Mr Ogbonnaya for uncovering such evil!

According to Eastern Race, a popular IPOB influencer,

“The Igbos like @UchePOkoye, @maazi_ogbonnaya, lying that IPOB’s ESN killed the truck driver and his servant boy are wasting their time. They’re liars working for @JoeIgbokwe narrative against IPOB led by @MaziNnamdiKanu to tarnish the image of the greatest movement on earth today”

He’s supported by another member, Michael Biafra, who wrote:

“This my brother @maazi_ogbonnaya I never see him write any articles whenever IPOB are being targeted by Nig govt or security forces but won’t waist time to castigate Ipob whenever something bad happens and he feels it’s done by IPOB.”

More tweets below…