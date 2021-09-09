Leaked Audio: Why Sunday Igboho Was Angry With Me – Lawyer

Ibrahim Salami, one of the Cotonou, Benin Republic-based lawyers of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has faulted leaked audio where the activist faulted his legal team.

Igboho had expressed confidence in gaining freedom if returned to Nigeria by Benin Republic.

In leaked audio obtained by The PUNCH and confirmed by multiple sources, Igboho alleged that he was abandoned by lawyers who collected a huge amount of money from him in Benin.

Salami explained that the leaked audio is dangerous for the justice being pursued on behalf of Igboho.

According to him, Igboho was angry with him and other members of the legal team because he felt he had no reason to remain in police detention.

The professor of law explained that Igboho found it strange to remain in police custody for “not committing any crime”.

“He wants things to be done faster,” the lawyer said in Yoruba.

Salami, who attempted to resist speaking on the matter in the media, also said Igboho didn’t intend to make his complaint public.

“Igboho is someone that gets angry easily and if I have a challenge with a client, it is not something to be discussed in the media,” he added.

The PUNCH gathered that Igboho had made a similar complaint to the leadership of Ilana Omo Oodua, who is handling legal matters for him in Benin Republic.

The Benin-Republic-based lawyer hinted that the issues have been resolved, adding that he was continuing his work with other members of the team.

He noted that Igboho has a right to be angry with the way he was detained in violation of the law, in an interview with BBC. “He has a right to be angry,” the lawyer added.

Why Salami was recruited – Source

A source among the leadership of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, said Salami was recruited because of his influence in Benin Republic.

According to the source, Salami understood the legal system in Benin and he is also one of the leading lawyers and consultants to the government.

“Beyond being a professor, Salami understands the legal system. He is a government lawyer. He was very instrumental in stopping Igboho’s extradition the moment he was arrested.

“We also have some challenges with him, but we are hopeful that he will adjust going forward. For instance, after every sitting, he briefs the press first before his clients. That is wrong for elders and causing confusion.

“Apart from Igboho, he is dealing directly with Professors Banji Akintoye and Wale Adeniran, and they don’t get updates from him immediately.”