Thursday, September 9, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Top Stories

    OBITUARY: Mohammed Sani Soba Collapses, Dies In His Office

    By Naija247news
    0
    1

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Tragedy struck at the head office of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) when one of its chieftains, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Soba suddenly collapsed in his office and died.

    The National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe said in a statement on Monday night that the chieftain who suddenly died weekend was a retired permanent secretary from the services of the Kaduna state government.

    According to him, “Alhaji Soba was serving with ACF on contract basis. Born in 1949, the late Soba obtained his school-leaving certificate in 1964.”

    “He proceeded to study and obtain additional qualifications both at home and outside Nigeria in various fields especially administration and legislative studies.”

    “He later became the Clerk òf the Kaduna state House of Assembly. His sudden death was grieved by all at the secretariat of ACF where he held sway as an administrative head until his sudden death,” he said.

    Previous articleFG Spends N140.6bn On Fish, Salt Importation In H1 2021 – NBS
    Next articleAnambra State Finally Joins Oil Producing States, To Benefit From 13% Derivation Fund
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com