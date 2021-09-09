Thursday, September 9, 2021
    Ogun Residents Lament As Refuse Takes Over Streets And Roads

    Residents of Ogun State have taken to social media to bemoan the lack of refuse collection in the state that they say has been going on for a while now.

    On twitter, many citizens have been asking the government to fulfil its role, saying that people are being forced to dump their wastes by roadsides and on the median of the road due to lack of proper waste management system.

    One resident on twitter said that, “The state is too dirty and I hope the government should try and make a law to tackle this dirtiness.”

    Another resident tweeted that, “The total number of PSP is not enough for Abeokuta South alone, talk more of the entire state. There is no single PSP in the entire ifo. What a shame”

