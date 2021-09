Thursday’s sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to protest President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan to visit Imo State is causing ripples.

The Director of State (DOS), IPOB, Chika Edozien, had in last Monday’s broadcast on Radio Biafra, declared that the President “is not welcome to Imo on Thursday, September 9, 2021.” He warned leaders and every Igbo citizen to stay away from any ceremony organised by Governor Hope Uzodimma to welcome Buhari.