Abia ALGON Chairman Nwoke Sacked, Pledges Support To Gov. Ikpeazu

The Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Abia State Chapter, Michael Ibe Nwoke, has been removed by his colleagues, Naija247news reports.

The removal notice which was contained in a press statement signed by the other 16 LG Chairmen of the State, cited “unwholesome activities” and issuing “provocatively distasteful” statements on behalf of the LG Chairmen “without the recourse, approval, and authority from the 16 Local Government Chairmen”. They further emphasised that such statements could ‘ignite disharmonious and acrimonious relationship within the polity”.

The statement in full reads:

a. The Local Government Councils in the State are playing their legal roles and have been partnering with the State Government in delivering good governance to our people at the grassroots. Therefore under no guise can anyone allege that Abia State Local Government Councils will ‘become a laughing stock’.

b. In the Local Government system in Abia State, we have never experienced any form of ‘cabalism’. All the Members of ALGON have been treated equally irrespective of the areas of the State they come from. Therefore, it is false for our chairman to talk about ‘cabal’ within the LG system in Abia State.

c. On the issue of purchasing vehicles…, we have never doubted the modus operandi for the procurement of the said vehicles. We have not seen any underhandedness in the process leading to the purchase. We have complete confidence in the process leading to their procurement and subsequent delivery.

d. On the management of the Local Government resources, we refute the allegations of meddlesomeness by any external body.

From the above, it is, indeed, very clear that the press release earlier made by our chairman was unilaterally made without the recourse, approval, and authority from the sixteen (16) Local Government Chairmen.

Therefore, having viewed with great concern these unwholesome activities of Hon Michael Ibe Nwoke, as highlighted above, which have fallen short of the standard of the mandates of his office, we do hereby resolve as follows: