Friday, September 10, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    Abia State Government Commences Demolition Of Ariaria, Publishes Names Of Affected Persons

    By Naija247news
    0
    3

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Demolition of A line, C line and medical line commences.
    :Government Special Announcement

    Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the commencement of redevelopment work in A-Line, C-Line and Medical Line in Ariaria International Market, Aba from midnight of Wednesday, 8th September, 2021.

    The redevelopment work which will ensure reconstruction of internal roads, new drains for proper storm water channeling and new ultra-modern shops with car parks, police and fire service posts in the first phase will also include works on A-Line and associated lock up shops, C-Line, Surgical Line up to Enyimba gate, kitchen utensils shops and Medical Line is expected to be concluded with minimal disruptions to trading activities at the other lines.

    The Governor further directs that all existing allottees affected by the redevelopment work must be returned to their shops as a matter of utmost priority before new off takers are considered.

    In light of the above, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the setting up of a project implementation and monitoring committee with the following members:
    a. Sir Michael Egwu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade & Investment
    b. Mr Obi Collins (aka O Collins)
    c. Mr Emma Ohia (aka Emma Italo)
    d. Mr Johnson Agwata
    e. Elder Emeka Igara
    f. Mr Obichukwu Daniel
    g. Aba Area Commander, Nigeria Police Force
    h. Representative of Department of State Services
    i. Representatives of relevant LGAs (Aba North & Osisioma)
    j. Traditional Ruler and youth leader of Ariaria community
    k. Representative of Christian Association of Nigeria, Abia Chapter
    l. Mr Ugochukwu Alaribe
    m. Comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor
    n. Hon. Okey Ogbonna
    o. Mr Johnson Peter
    p. Representatives of Ministries of Works, and Lands
    q. Prince Okpanku Paul
    r. Mr Alozie Ihmabulaotu
    s. Hon Sopuruchi Bekee
    t. Mr Jesse Ukachukwu
    u. Chief John Okiyi Kalu ( Chairman)
    As further directed by the Governor, the list of existing allottees in the affected lines will be published tomorrow, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, for verification with the concerned allottees expected to review the list and report any omission or other errors therefrom to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Investment or the undersigned for necessary correction.
    As agreed during the final harmonization meeting with the Governor on Tuesday, September 7, at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba, all those affected in this phase of the work are expected to remove their wares latest by close of business on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, to enable work commence in earnest and conclude before the end of the first week of December 2021.
    Thank you.
    Chief John Okiyi Kalu
    Honorable Commissioner for Information, Abia State
    07/09/2021

    Previous articleVAT Collection: Appeal Court orders Rivers, Lagos to maintain status quo
    Next articleYul Edochie Stopped By The Roadside To Admire His Giant Billboard In Awka: Video
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com