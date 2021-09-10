Ahmadu Fintiri: APC Built Around Only Buhari, They Will Lose To PDP In 2023

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state o Thursday said with President Muhammadu Buhari not contesting in 2023, there is no way the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will return to power again.

Fintiri who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Convention Committee spoke in an interview on Channels Television monitored by Naija247news

According to him, the hardship inflicted on Nigerians by the ruling APC and the fact that President Buhari who is the only they built the person around will not be on the ballot will make it easier for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to regain the power it lost in the 2015 general elections.

He said many Nigerians are currently looking up to the PDP to rescue them from the misrule of APC in 2023.

He said “ I think at the moment, you can choose between the wrong and the right. The right thing to do is to go with the PDP. That is the party Nigerians believe in. It is the party that has given them the right thing that they deserve”.

“I think we have steered the affairs of this country differently from what is happening today. So, the PDP is on top gear to make sure that we take over power in 2023. Afterall, APC is built around one person. APC is built around the capacity and integrity of Mr. President. That is all they have”.

“He is not contesting in 2023, so he will not be able to use his integrity to bring in somebody. And moreso, Nigerians are suffering” he said .