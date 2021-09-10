A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Comrade Edwin Uhara has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on Covid-19, Barrister Boss Mustapha on the conferment of the “Public Service Person of the Year Award” on him by the Leadership Newspaper.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday night, the party Chieftain said, the SGF deserve the honour based on his impressive performance at the PSC which has put the country on the highway to flattening the Covid-19 curve in Nigeria.

His words, “I congratulate the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Barrister Boss Gida Mustapha on the conferment of the award of “Public Service Person of the Year” on him by the leadership and management of the “Leadership Newspaper.”

“I also congratulate the leadership, management, staff and members of the Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19 on the conferment of the award of “Public Agency of the Year” on the organization by the same newspaper.”

No doubt, from the stand point of weakness, the PSC under the pragmatic leadership of Boss Mustapha waged the best war on the deadliest disease in seven Centuries after the Bubonic Plague of the 14th Century.

Because the fight against Covid-19 is not a war of choice, but a war of necessity, the PSC with the unyielding support of President Muhammadu Buhari unleashed the best medical team and national assets against the disease which has placed the country in a very vantage position among the comity of nations.

Like the victory against Polio, the PSC disrupted, dislodged, dismantled and is about defeating the scourge of the pandemic on our soil.

Fellow Nigerians, join me to congratulate the Commander-in-Chief in the war against Covid-19, Barrister Boss Mustapha for the honour done to him by the paper.

SIGNED

Comrade Edwin Uhara, UN-trained negotiator and member, APC Presidential Campaign Council