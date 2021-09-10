Friday, September 10, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Top Stories

    Babandede Retires As Immigration CG, Idris Isah Jere Now Acting CG

    By Naija247news
    0
    7

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has retired after spending 36 years in service.

    A Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Finance and Account, Idris Isah Jere, will take over in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Comptroller General by President Muhammadu Buhari.

    Babandede, who was appointed the Comptroller General of the NIS on the 15th of May 2016, took over from Martin Kure Abeshi.

    He introduced many reforms in the Service with the digitalisation of activities, decentralisation of passports issuance and introduction of the Visa of Arrival policy top on the list.

    Speaking at a valedictory session organised in his honour on Friday, Babandede said; “I have left Immigration better than I found it.”

    While acknowledging that he was able to achieve so much as a result of the help he received from his personnel, Babandede appealed to his successor not to “throw away the ideas we stand for”.

    He added: “Keep the good things and drop the bad ones.”

    The retired CG, who promised to be an ambassador of the NIS, said he will always be ready to assist whenever he is called on by the Service.

    Babandede spent five years and four months as the Comptroller General of the Service.

    Previous articleCar Purchase Controversy: No Rift With Abia State Govt – Obingwa LG Chairman
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com